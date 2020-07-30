Report claims prolific striker is on his way to Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a fine balancing act to get right with his strike force next season.

The starting trio of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood has looked electric at times, but they need alternatives and someone with more of a physical presence through the middle could be beneficial.

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez has shone at Wolves over the past couple of seasons, where he’s managed to score 30 times in the Premier League.

His pace and work ethic would provide a totally different option to Martial through the middle, while his aggression and physicality could be useful when opposing sides become hard to break down.

A report from Sports Witness has quoted Portuguese reports in saying that Raul Jimenez is “on the way” to Man United, and that’s been backed up by Wolves making a move for a replacement.

It’s claimed that they are going to sign Paulinho from Braga as a direct replacement for the Mexican, so this frees him up for a potential move to Old Trafford.

There’s nothing official to say that a fee or anything has been agreed between the two clubs for Jimenez at this point, so it’s worth keeping an eye on him in the next few weeks.