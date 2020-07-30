Striker touted for Man United move could actually join Juventus for €80m

It’s hard to decide who to believe when two very contradictory stories appear in a short space of time, but you can be sure that at least one of them is nonsense.

Man United fans would have been interested earlier on when Sports Witness claimed that Wolves had found their replacement for Raul Jimenez, and that meant the Mexican was “on his way” to Man United.

There was nothing official to suggest that the move was imminent, but his aggressive and hard working style would’ve given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a brand new option next season.

The reason that’s in doubt is Spanish outlet AS have reported on Jimenez’s future, but they seem to think that he’s on his way to Juventus instead.

They claimed that Juve were closing in on an €80m deal that would make him the most expensive Mexican player of all time.

The only thing that’s certain just now is that Jimenez looks set to leave Wolves this summer, but it’s not clear where he would go.

If €80m is the going rate then it’s hard to see Man United paying that much for a back up option, so that would immediately throw the future of Anthony Martial into doubt too.

It’s certainly one to keep an eye on…