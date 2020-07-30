These fans are convinced that goalkeeper has just dropped a Chelsea transfer hint on Twitter

It’s likely that players know exactly what they are doing when they post something vague on social media, and Andre Onana has prompted a lot of reaction tonight.

He was posting a farewell to his former Ajax teammate Joel Veltman who has just signed for Brighton, but the “see you soon” part of that post could be seen as a transfer hint:

Real friends do not always need to be together. See you soon bro!

Good luck ???? @joel_veltman pic.twitter.com/CE0HRwZxfi — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) July 30, 2020

The Independent recently linked him with a move to Stamford Bridge, while he also looks like he should be a good upgrade on Kepa and Caballero.

He’s commanding in the air, he’s like an outfield player with his feet and he can make reaction saves too, so he could be the perfect addition if he makes the move to Chelsea.

It’s worth saying that nothing has been announced by either club about a move for Onana, but a look at the replies shows plenty of fans who think there’s a Chelsea hint in there:

That see you soon means you are coming with him to england? — Dr. Oxygen 999 (@Wrld_Oxygen) July 30, 2020

See you soon ????

Does it mean you are coming to England and @ChelseaFC to be precised @AndreyOnana @NiiNiiFC you got to see this — Ismeal Ntefuni (@Ntefuni13) July 30, 2020