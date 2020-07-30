Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United side still have unfinished business in 2019/20 in the form of their Europa League campaign, but attention will then quickly turn to the summer transfer window.

The Norwegian will need to be on the ball in determining not just who the club should sign to bolster his squad for an assault on the Premier League and Champions League next season, but who needs to leave in order to make room.

To that end, it’s thought that a few of the Red Devils’ promising youngsters will be allowed to leave on loan in order to give them the requisite experience at a higher level than which they currently play.

According to the Daily Star, Solskjaer could be looking to farm out all of Tahith Chong, James Garner, Ethan Laird, Dylan Levitt, Ethan Galbraith and Di’Shon Bernard.

Whether any or all of them are able to prove their worth elsewhere, forcing the Norwegian’s hand in terms of bringing them back to Old Trafford, will be seen in due course.

United have shown by bringing through players such as Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood that they’re willing to give youth a chance.

So in the meantime, should the six be moved on, it’s incumbent upon them all to grasp the nettle and show their quality.