With Tottenham having missed out on a place in next season’s Champions League, Jose Mourinho will need to get creative in the summer transfer market.

An associated lack of funds for failing to finish in the Premier League’s top four, not to mention the impact that the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to have on every football club, means that multi-million pound deals are out of reach to all but the richest of clubs.

The Special One will be aware that he doesn’t have much in the way of finances to play with, however, he is already planning to make a move for 23-year-old Luis Diaz from his former club, Porto.

Portuguese outlet Record, cited by the Daily Mail, suggest that the north Londoners are interested in acquiring a player whose debut season in Europe saw him score a total of 14 goals and provide seven assists.

More Stories / Latest News Bournemouth accept £41m bid from Man City for Nathan Ake Man United’s secret weapon in their bid to sign Jadon Sancho Arsenal ready to activate release clause of 17-year-old dubbed the new Ronaldo

Diaz has already made 14 appearances for Colombia at international level too, and a move to one of Europe’s top leagues could be the next logical step for a player whose star continues to shine bright.

With Harry Kane often starved of service up front for the Lilywhites, Diaz could be a worthwhile addition on the wing, whilst also chipping in with goals himself.