After coming back fighting from his injury earlier this season, it appears that Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s form has won him a new, bumper deal with AC Milan.

Despite being 38 years of age, the Swede has managed to score 10 goals in 19 games since re-signing in January according to The Sun.

It’s that kind of output which has seen the Italian giants hand him a new one year contract with the option for another – taking him to 40 years old – according to Gazzetta dello Sport and cited by The Sun.

The deal will also see him reportedly double his current salary to a whopping £104,000 per week provided appearance and performance related targets are met.

Zlatan remains a big personality in the dressing room and an imposing presence, but also one who consistently comes up with the goods.

Age has proven to be no barrier to his excellence, and if he can remain injury free, then there’s no reason why he can’t fulfil his obligations and earn his rewards in due course.