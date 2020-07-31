Arsenal ace will play no part in the FA Cup final after spending the past few days abroad

Arsenal’s recent history has shown that bringing in an experienced German international from the cold can be pivotal when trying to win an FA Cup Final over Chelsea.

Per Mertesacker came back from injury to suddenly play a huge role in the 2017 win over Chelsea when everyone thought his season was over, but it sounds like Mesut Ozil won’t have a chance to make the same impact this year:

Mesut Ozil has spent the last few days in Turkey and won't be involved in tomorrow's #HeadsUpFACup final. #Arsenal #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) July 31, 2020

Admittedly the situation with Ozil is different because his issue comes down to attitude and not fitting into Mikel Arteta’s system, but he’s also someone who can make a big impact on the biggest stage.

The news probably won’t come as a big surprise, but he could’ve been a handy option to turn to from the bench if they needed some creativity.

Arteta has found success in the big games by using his attacking players in a defensive way to nullify the opposition, so Ozil probably isn’t the best option for that approach.

This is the latest sign that he’s not needed at Arsenal and they probably want him to leave this summer, but a transfer doesn’t look close at this point.