According to Goal, Arsenal are working on completing the signing of promising winger George Lewis after the FA Cup final with London rivals Chelsea on Saturday.

Goal reiterate that the Gunners have expressed a serious interest in the ace after Lewis enjoyed a trial with the north London outfit in March, he was so impressive that this trial was extended to two weeks.

The best part about this deal for the seemingly cash-strapped Gunners is that the Norwegian-Rwandan is available on a free transfer after a few spells with lower league sides in Norway.

The winger started out at Tromso IL before joining third-tier side Tromsladen and then going on to represent Fram Larvik, with Lewis leaving in the hope of a European move towards the end of last year.

Take a look at the 20-year-old’s exciting highlights here, Lewis is a very direct winger who loves to take on players and also boasts some electric pace.

We haven’t heard much on Lewis over the last two months since Norwegian outlet VG reported that Fram Larvik chief Jostein Jensen confirmed that the talent was on the way to the Gunners.

Goal report that a deal is not completely sealed just yet though, with some details still to be agreed, with the Gunners waiting for the outcome of the FA Cup final before nailing down transfer plans.

There’s definitely hope for Arsenal supporters though, with Goal adding that Lewis is in fact in London right now, with a transfer looking confident.

It’s added that the wide man would go straight into Arsenal’s Under-23s side after joining, Lewis is right-footed and can play on either flank – as well as in a more central attacking role.