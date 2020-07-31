Barcelona are trying to force star to leave by telling him that a youngster will replace him next season

One of the problems with trying to sell squad players to raise funds is that you can’t force them to leave, but it sounds like Barcelona are trying to find a way to get Samuel Umtiti out the door.

He’s struggled to get a regular run of games under different management regimes, so it does suggest that he should leave to get his career back on track.

Despite that, the Frenchman has shown no sign of wanting to leave, and it sounds like Barca are trying to convince him that he doesn’t have a place in the squad next season:

Pulso Barça-Umtiti. El club le presiona directa e indirectamente para que salga. Incluso se le ha transmitido que Araujo pasará por delante de él en la rotación. Pero, de momento, la posición del galo es firme: tiene contrato y no se moverá. El Nápoles, interesado en una cesión pic.twitter.com/uiJ7N26KuS — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) July 31, 2020

The report suggests that he still has no intention of going anywhere, but Barca are trying to find different ways to pressure him into leaving.

The main tactic just now is telling him that he won’t play next season, while they’ve even gone as far as telling him that Ronald Araujo will play ahead of him next season.

The young Uruguayan impressed in his first team outings and does seem to have promise, but this is a clear sign that Umtiti isn’t wanted.

That tweet claims that Napoli could be interested, but there’s no sign of a transfer happening anytime soon.