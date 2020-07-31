Barcelona looking to offload bit-part ace but €18m price-tag could be stumbling block

Barcelona are reportedly keen to move Martin Braithwaite on just six months after signing him as there is said to be interest from the Premier League.

The 29-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Leganes in February as an emergency signing outside of the transfer window after the injuries suffered by Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

While he arguably played his intended role in terms of providing depth and a different dynamic up front to fill in while that attacking duo was sidelined, he managed just one goal in 11 appearances.

Now, it appears as though his time at Barcelona could be coming to an end as Mundo Deportivo report that the La Liga outfit are looking to offload him with West Ham and Everton among the sides said to be interested.

However, the report adds that Barcelona want €18m for him to avoid making a loss, but given his limited playing time, impact, age and other crucial factors which might influence his valuation, it’s arguably difficult to see any club paying such a hefty figure for a player who struggled to have the desired effect at the Camp Nou.

Time will tell if that’s the case or not but with Mundo Deportivo suggesting that Real Valladolid, Real Sociedad and Sevilla might also be interested, it’s specifically added that the financial situation in Spain currently following the pandemic could scupper any hopes of receiving that kind of fee.

The domestic campaign ended in disappointment for Barcelona, but they’ll be hoping that they can end on a high note with the Champions League set to resume in August.

Nevertheless, question marks will surely be raised over their decision-making in the transfer market, as although injuries left them severely short of options at a crucial point in the season as they were still trying to compete on two fronts, the fact that they are now trying to sell Braithwaite already makes the decision to sign him in the first place a questionable one.

That said, they couldn’t have foreseen the pandemic coming, and that ultimately saw Braithwaite pushed down the pecking order when the season restarted with Suarez and others recovering and getting the nod ahead of him.