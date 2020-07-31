According to the Sun via Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, with Barcelona yet to agree a new contract with superstar Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the stopper has offers on the table from Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Cadena Ser report that with this interest in Ter Stegen’s services it will be harder for the Blaugrana to seal new terms with the ace, with the club said to be more confident of a new deal than the ace’s camp.

Mundo Deportivo reported recently that Barcelona have now prioritised a new contract for the ace, with previous discussions being hindered by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mundo claim that Ter Stegen is rightfully demanding to be one of the club’s highest-paid players after solid performances over the last few years.

Chelsea are clearly in the market for a new No.1 following the dire performances of Kepa Arrizabalaga this season, the ace moved to the Blues as the world’s most expensive keeper in a deal worth £71.6m.

The Sun add that the Spaniard’s time with the Blues is up, with veteran stopper Willy Caballero set to start for the Blues in the FA Cup final against London rivals Arsenal.

Frank Lampard made a strong statement that the ace isn’t the right man in between the sticks for Chelsea after dropping the ace ahead of the side’s final game of the Premier League season vs Wolves.

Bayern also appear to be keen on a new stopper, with legendary keeper Manuel Neuer now 34 years old, though the Bavarians have already recruited promising prospect Alexander Nubel.

Ter Stegen kept 17 clean sheets in 44 appearances across all competitions this season, potential suitors should also have the chance to watch the ace in action when the Champions League returns very soon.

The Germany international has proved that he’s one of the best goalkeepers around with consistent world-class performances; Alisson, Jan Oblak and Thibaut Courtois are the only other players that you could realistically consider as potentially better than Ter Stegen right now.