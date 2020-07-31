Liverpool have reportedly been handed a major transfer boost as touted target Thiago Alcantara has told Bayern Munich that he wants to leave this summer.

The 29-year-old has been with the reigning Bundesliga champions since 2013, making over 200 appearances for the club while winning a string of trophies including seven league titles.

SEE MORE: Exciting Liverpool youngster could get a chance next season after a prolific loan spell

However, it appears as though he may be ready for a new challenge now as with just a year to run on his current contract, it has been suggested that the Spaniard is open to a move elsewhere.

“In fact, the talks Hasan [Salihamidzic] had with him have always been very productive. And at some point it actually seemed that it was done [a new contract at Bayern],” Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Sky Germany.

“But then Thiago informed Hasan that he would like to do something new. We have to accept that.”

As noted by the Mirror, the midfield ace has been paired with a move to Liverpool this summer, with Jurgen Klopp perhaps looking to strengthen his title-winning squad to ensure that they have enough quality and depth moving forward to continue their excellent run of winning trophies over the last two years.

The report adds that Rummenigge has insisted that Bayern will not stand in the way of an exit but will hold out for a fee that they consider reasonable, while it’s suggested that Liverpool could offer around £30m.

Thiago would undoubtedly be a classy addition to his side given his technical quality and class on the ball, and he could add a different dynamic to the Liverpool XI if he were to make the move to Anfield.

However, time will tell if an agreement can be reached between the relevant parties to green light a switch, but for now it will certainly be a major boost for Liverpool if they do hold a serious interest as it sounds as though Thiago is ready to leave Bavaria this summer and try something new.