It’s fair to say that this summer had already been a tumultuous one for Ralf Rangnick, and his most recent decision has only exacerbated things.

The RB Leipzig sporting director had agreed to become AC Milan’s sporting director and coach earlier in the summer, only for the Italians to go back on their word because of his release clause according to the Daily Mail.

A turnaround in the Italian club’s fortunes thanks to coach, Stefano Pioli, overseeing a 10-game unbeaten run almost certainly had something to do with their decision too.

Rangnick was gracious at the time when news broke that he wouldn’t be taking Pioli’s job after all.

“Milan and I have agreed that it is currently not the right time to be working together,” a statement, cited by The Guardian, read.

“Considering this and the development the squad is undergoing, and the results it is producing, under the current coach, Stefano Pioli, we have decided that I will not take a role at the club.”

The u-turn left Rangnick back at square one, but he quickly put pen to paper on a new two-year contract with RB Leipzig.

That appeared to evidence his professionalism and that he’d put any disappointment of not joining Milan behind him.

Just eight days later, however, and Rangnick terminated that contract, per the Daily Mail, suggesting a return to management was behind his decision.

It’s difficult to believe that his reputation won’t be affected after this, but he had built up credit as a coach during spells at Schalke and Hoffenheim, and there’ll surely be no shortage of takers for his services.