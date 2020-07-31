According to Spanish publication Marca, Sassuolo’s CEO – Giovanni Carnevalli, has confirmed that the club are in talks to sign talented young Barcelona midfielder Monchu this summer.

Marca report that the central midfielder has lots of offers from both Spanish clubs and teams abroad, with the Blaugrana set to make a final decision on the ace’s future in the next few weeks.

It’s also added that the La Liga powerhouses have confirmed that negotiations are taking place, however the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement.

Marca claim that the Catalan outfit intend to either sell the ace in a deal that includes a buy-back option or loan Monchu out – either would give the ace a top opportunity to continue his development.

Here’s what Carnevalli had to say on Sassuolo’s interest:

“We’ve been speaking with Barcelona since last year,”

“We think he has a great chance of becoming a great player and we’ll try to secure his signature.”

It’s added that Monchu, whose captained Barcelona’s B side over the last two seasons, is training with the first-team right now as they prepare to return to Champions League action next Saturday.

Monchu has been superb this season, the talent has bagged 10 goals and three assists from the middle of the park in just 29 appearances.

At a first glance, Monchu looks like an all-around midfielder that is comfortable in possession, unsurprisingly another La Masia product that is brilliant technically and he’s even competent when used in a more defensive role.

Sassuolo need a point in their final game of the season to secure an eighth-placed finish, a really encouraging feat for the side.