Daniel Levy may have overruled Jose Mourinho as he insists that star gets a second chance

It’s something we’ve seen many times before – Jose Mourinho comes in at a new club and immediately makes a public example of a high profile player by trying to force them out of the club.

Tanguy Ndombele was the latest example of this at Spurs, and ESPN even reported that he was no longer speaking to Mourinho after the manager accused him of not doing enough to get ready during lockdown.

It all looked like he was set to move on this summer and Mourinho would get his way ,but a report from Mundo Deportivo may have just given us a dramatic twist.

They quote the Daily Mail in saying that Daniel Levy himself has insisted that the midfielder will get another chance, and he looks set to back this up by rejecting bids from Barcelona and Inter Milan.

While that might sound like good news for Ndombele, you have to think that Mourinho won’t take this well so he’s unlikely to get a fair run in the team.

Despite that, he showed at Lyon that he’s a top class midfielder who can do everything, so the fans will be hoping they can patch up their differences.

It also sounds like we could see some fascinating scenes if Levy is going against Mourinho with some of his decisions, so it should be entertaining if nothing else.