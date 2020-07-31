Exit talks at advanced stage for Man Utd loanee but two major hurdles still to overcome

Negotiations between Man Utd and Inter over Alexis Sanchez are reportedly at an advanced stage as the Italian giants look to sign him outright.

The 31-year-old has been in brilliant form since the restart, and he now has four goals and 10 assists in 28 appearances in a season which has been disrupted by injuries.

In turn, it has seemingly been enough to convince the Nerazzurri that they should keep him beyond this season, and it’s suggested that talks are ongoing and are now at an advanced stage, as per Calciomercato.

However, it’s also reported that there is a difference of around €12m between how the two clubs value the Chilean international, while there is still an issue over his wages which Inter are looking to spread and manage appropriately.

Given those are two important obstacles that must be overcome for a deal to happen, it remains to be seen if they can be dealt with or not, but it certainly sounds as though Sanchez is moving closer towards remaining in Italy beyond this summer as Calciomercato add that he has no intention of returning to Man Utd and wants to stay at the San Siro.

Having struggled at Old Trafford and now coupled with his impressive recent run as he looks to have rediscovered his previous form, it arguably makes sense for all concerned for him to stay with Inter moving forward.

Nevertheless, much will still depend on the ability of the relevant parties finding the necessary agreements as while the Serie A season concludes this weekend, Inter will still have matters to attend to on the pitch with the Europa League resuming in August.

Sanchez is expected to be available for them for that, but as per the report above, Inter boss Antonio Conte wants him at his disposal for much longer than just another month and a permanent switch is seemingly on the cards.