Arsenal take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon, but there’s likely to be one glaring omission from Mikel Arteta’s starting line up.

Mesut Ozil hasn’t played for the Spaniard for some while now, and that’s not expected to change for the Wembley showpiece.

For a player that is, allegedly, the top earner on the playing staff at the club, such a snub surely spells the end of his Gunners career.

Former Arsenal great, Charlie Nicholas believes that a mixture of having too much money and not enough motivation will see Ozil shortly move on to pastures new.

“The wages that Ozil has been getting has been ridiculous, but that’s not Ozil’s fault,” Nicholas told Sky Sports

“That’s down to the committee and the board who gave him the money and said, ‘we think you are well worth this value’. I don’t know how they got to that assumption.

“This is a fabulously talented footballer with a brilliant CV at Real Madrid and at national level – we know that. But Arsenal have struggled to get consistent performances out of Ozil. He doesn’t offer the same guarantee as Aubameyang.

“Ozil has made so much money and he will be bored. He will be frustrated and fed up, and when he gets the right deal he will eventually move on.

“He won’t be sitting around with his little umbrella in the sunshine for much longer as it’s a habit of life! He wants to go and play.”

Even now, Ozil remains an acquired taste. When he’s in the mood and on song, there’s no silkier exponent, but the regularity with which he goes missing in games is infuriating.

By not playing him for the final few games of the 2019/20 season, Arteta has surely set his stall out as far as Ozil is concerned, so perhaps a summer move elsewhere will be to the benefit of all parties.