Manchester City appear to be getting their transfer business done early after having a £41m bid accepted by Bournemouth on Thursday for their centre-back, Nathan Ake.

With John Stones apparently not having convinced Pep Guardiola, and Nicolas Otamendi often a liability, Ake would appear to be a preferred choice to partner Aymeric Laporte in the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Former Liverpool defender turned pundit, Jamie Carragher, would surely know a thing or two about what it takes to be a decent centre-back in the English top flight, and whilst he thinks Ake’s move to City will suit both parties, there’s one problem that he can see with the switch.

“I like Nathan Ake & I think he will suit Man City, but with Laporte a guaranteed starter I’m not convinced two left footed centre backs works? I know right footed players play together but it never feels right the other way round to me! Left back or a Back 3,” he tweeted.

“Is Laporte injury prone or he just had a bad injury? There is a difference. If Laporte is fit he plays! I just think it’s interesting to see how Pep gets Ake into the team when Laporte is fit!,” he added.

Both are valid points of course, but if anyone can get extra out of players it’s Guardiola.

Ever since he began his managerial career at first-team level at Barcelona in 2008, his tactical appreciation and variation has been second to none.

On the face of it, two left-footed centre-backs isn’t ideal, but giving City the benefit of the doubt, they’re hardly likely to pay over £40m for a player if they haven’t already thought about the positional permutations.