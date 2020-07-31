Inter Milan preparing €50m-a-year contract offer for Barcelona great Lionel Messi

According to Marca via Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (subscription required), Inter Milan are prepared to offer Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi a contract of €260m next summer.

The mammoth deal would be on the proviso that the San Siro outfit are able to land the ace on a free transfer once his Barcelona contract expires in the summer of 2021.

Inter’s owners, the Suning group, are clearly willing to do pull out all the stops if there’s even a slight chance of being able to land the attacker on a free.

It’s added that the proposed four-year €260m deal would be worth a net €50m-a-year to Messi.

The 33-year-old has shown absolutely no signs at all of slowing down this season, with the Argentine superstar bagging 30 goals and 26 assists in just 42 appearances across all competitions.

Even by Messi’s standards this is simply spectacular, the ace would’ve been a shoe-in for a seventh Ballon d’Or award if the prestigious honour wasn’t cancelled for 2020.

Marca claim that Barcelona’s hierarchy aren’t prepared to let their all-time great go just yet, with Messi even said to be keen on remaining in Catalonia, despite the difficult situation the club are in now.