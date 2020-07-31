According to the Mirror via Portuguese publication O Jogo, Arsenal and Liverpool are both keen on signing promising goalkeeper Ricardo van der Laan.

The Mirror claim that the 17-year-old Belenenses stopper has impressed scouts of the Premier League giants with his fine performances between the sticks.

Van der Laan only joined Belenenses last summer Real Massamá and has previously been on the books at Benfica, the ace made four appearances for his current side’s Under-23s team this season.

Interest from two of England’s biggest clubs comes as O Jogo report that the talent has just one year left on his current contract, possible making him a free transfer bargain option for sides next summer.

The Mirror adds that Van der Laan represents Portugal at Under-18s level but unsurprisingly given his name, the ace also holds Dutch citizenship.

Van der Laan is of course an attractive option for sides of Liverpool and Arsenal’s stature, it’s not often there’s a chance to sign a player capped for a top European nation on a free.