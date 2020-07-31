According to the Express, Liverpool have reignited their interest in promising defender Lloyd Kelly after the ace was relegated with Bournemouth this season.

The Express claim that Jurgen Klopp’s side were keen on the versatile defender, who is just 21 years old, last summer but the ace ultimately joined the Cherries for a fee of £13m, as per BBC Sport.

Kelly showed his promise with boyhood club Bristol City before earning his big-money move, the talent’s fine displays earned have seen him represent England at Under-20s and 21s level.

Kelly was sidelined for most of this season with ankle, thigh and hamstring injuries – as a result of this the ace only made his Premier League debut when the top-flight resumed in June.

Eddie Howe’s side lost five of the eight games that Kelly featured in following the restart, ultimately resigning the Cherries to relegation despite a win on the final day against Everton.

The Express add that there’s interest in many of Bournemouth’s younger talents after the South Coast outfit’s relegation, with the likes of David Brooks and Nathan Ake bound to attract top-flight suitors.

Despite Kelly’s inexperience in the Premier League and injury troubles, the Reds are in need of another centre-back this summer after selling Dejan Lovren to Zenit for £10.9m, as per BBC Sport.

A talent like Kelly, who will be wanting to prove himself after a difficult first season in the top-flight, could be exactly the kind of player to keep Joe Gomez on his toes in the battle to parter Virgil van Dijk.

Whilst Klopp and Liverpool’s recruitment team have usually preferred to sign younger talents that they can establish as important first-team players, it remains to be seen whether they’ll stick with this model now they’ve won their first league title in 30 years.

The Reds may be on the hunt for more experienced options to bolster their squad, especially as they won’t be able to contend with their rivals in the transfer market this summer.

Kelly being able to play at left-back could be a key factor though, this could provide the Reds with a backup for Andy Robertson, two of Kelly’s league outings this term came on the left side of defence.