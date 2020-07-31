No sooner has the transfer window opened than Liverpool have done it again in terms of their recruitment.

Ever since Michael Edwards has been in charge, the Reds appear to have been a step ahead of their rivals in the market, and this summer is no exception.

According to the Liverpool Echo, 16-year-old sensation, Mateusz Musialowski, has completed a move to the Anfield outfit from SMS Lodz in Poland.

Given that he can’t sign a professional contract until he’s 17, he’ll begin his Reds career at their academy.

Although that could mean it will be some while before he’s considered for the first-team, what the signing evidences is Liverpool’s willingness to get ahead of the curve when it comes to highly-prized young talent.

More Stories / Latest News Man United miss out on summer target after he signs for Italian giants in €81.3m record deal Inter Milan preparing €50m-a-year contract offer for Barcelona great Lionel Messi Chief confirms European side are in talks to sign Barcelona midfielder this summer

The Liverpool Echo cite reports that Musialowski was being watched by scouts from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but that Liverpool had actually sealed the deal for the winger several months ago.

Dependant how long Jurgen Klopp is at the helm, the youngster could well make his first-team bow under the German’s tutelage, and we can be assured that he will want to be kept abreast of how well Musialowski is integrating.