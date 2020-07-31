Man United could be stuck with outcast next season after holding out for €25m transfer fee

It’s understandable that a club will have a valuation of their player and won’t sell them for less, but sometimes being too stubborn can come back to bite you.

It’s clear that Chris Smalling doesn’t have a future at Old Trafford despite a good season with Roma, so a permanent move to Italy seems like the perfect solution.

There might still be time for things to change, but this report suggests that Man United sticking to their €25m asking price could come back to bite them:

It’s clear that finances will be stretched in football for a while so the last thing you need is to carry players on first team wages that won’t play, and United don’t want to be stuck with Smalling next season.

That offer from Roma actually seems quite reasonable for a defender who’ll turn 31 later this year, so time will tell how wise this approach is from United.

If they manage to find another bidder who will meet their demands or even give him a chance in the team then that’s fine, but if he’s stuck at the club because they wouldn’t accept that offer then questions will be asked.