Man United hope to beat German giants to defensive signing as they open talks

Man United do look well placed to launch a genuine title challenge next season, but the centre of defence still needs some work.

It was obvious that they wanted Harry Maguire to have the same effect as Virgil van Dijk had at Liverpool, but the Dutchman really is the complete defender who has no weaknesses.

Maguire lacks pace and even looks exposed at times when he plays next to Victor Lindelof, so a new defensive partner could take the defence to the next level.

Obviously the fans will be hoping for the finished article to come straight in, but it sounds like they might look at a project player with potential instead:

Leverkusen poursuit les négociations avec Monaco pour recruter B. Badiashile. Le club Allemand a bon espoir de boucler le transfert, mais fait face à la concurrence de Man United (qui discute déjà avec l’ASM) et du Real Madrid (qui a échangé avec l’entourage, comme révélé par AS) https://t.co/NzgVTkSWVE — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) July 31, 2020

Badiashile looks very promising in the Monaco defence and he could become the complete player. He’s quick and strong, defensively solid and he can pass or carry the ball out of defence too.

It’s not clear how strong that contact from Man United was, but the 19 year old has broken through at Monaco in the last couple of years and could still be an option for now.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown a willingness to play players regardless of their age, and he could develop into a very fine defender indeed.