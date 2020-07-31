With the summer transfer window already open and the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season just six weeks away, it’s imperative that clubs try and do their business early in order to have any new signings bedded in before the first match of the new campaign.

Just over a week ago, Manchester United apparently contacted Victor Osimhen’s agent for an update on the player according to the Sun via Italian journalist Ciro Venerato’s interview with CalcioNapoli24.

However, it appears that the Old Trafford outfit have moved too late where the Lille talisman is concerned, because it was announced on Friday that he had signed for Napoli, per BBC Sport.

They quote French newspaper, L’Equipe as saying that the deal is now the most expensive ever for an Africa player at €81.3m.

“SSC Napoli are delighted to announce the signing of Victor Osimhen from Lille on a permanent transfer,” Napoli’s official website said, reagarding his capture.

Whilst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has other targets in the pipeline, losing out on one already isn’t the best way to begin transfer dealings at the start of a window.