According to Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre 12.55, 31/7/2020), the representatives of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes are in the UK to discuss a transfer with two Premier League clubs.

Sky Sports name Everton and Manchester United as two top-flight sides that are interested in the €30m-rated centre-back, with it even claimed the ace held a medical with the Toffees before lockdown.

It’s added that the Brazilian’s rumoured move to Italian giants Napoli is now off, Lille certainly seem as though they’re selling the ace this summer as they’ve already signed a replacement in Sven Botman.

Sky Sports claim that 22-year-old Gabriel will make a decision on his future in the ‘next couple of days’, which Premier League side do you think would be the best fit for the defender?

This comes less than a week after French outlet Le10Sport claimed that the Red Devils were attempting to hijack Napoli’s potential move for Gabriel, that certainly seems to have worked now.

Gabriel cemented himself in Lille’s first-team around 18 months ago now, the ace hasn’t looked back since, the former Brazil Under-20s talent helped his side to a fourth-placed finish In Ligue 1 this term.

Whilst there will be question marks on Gabriel’s experience amid links to a giant club in United, supporters should find solace in the fact that the ace played every minute of Lille’s Champions League games this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be on the hunt for a more reliable parter for Harry Maguire ahead of next season, with Victor Lindelof inconsistent and Eric Bailly constantly battling with injury issues.

The fact that Gabriel’s left-footed undoubtedly play a part in the apparent wide interest in the ace, central defenders like this are hard to come by.

Of course rumours like this should be taken with a pinch of salt at this stage, teams of United’s stature are often used by agents and those involved in deals to drum up interest in talents like Gabriel.

It’s certainly done the trick Le10Sport cited the ace’s value at €25m less than a week ago, with Sky Sports now putting the figure at about €30m.