Manchester United can sign Jadon Sancho for initial £60m as Dortmund outline transfer demands

According to the Independent, Borussia Dortmund are willing to accept an initial fee of £60m for sensation Jadon Sancho, as part of a deal that would eventually rise to over £100m.

The Independent report that the latest update – which acts as a boost for the Red Devils’ hopes – is based on talks between intermediaries, with no formal negotiations between the two clubs as of yet.

It’s added that the Bundesliga outfit are open to selling the 20-year-old, with the side keen on having Sancho’s future settled before their training camp begins on August 10.

With the Independent outlining that the Red Devils are the only serious contenders for Sancho’s signature this summer, Dortmund will have to reach a compromise of sorts to cash in on the talent.

It’s claimed that there’s still some differences between the two clubs on the structure of the payments that will come after the initial fee.

Sancho has proved that he’s definitely ready for a return to England and the chance to test himself on the bigger platform – and respectably more challenging Premier League.

The tricky winger absolutely ripped apart defences this season with 20 goals and 20 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Sancho has also emerged as a key player for the England over the last year, this will be a mammoth signing for the Red Devils before the ace prepares to fly the flag for the Three Lions at the Euros.