Napoli fire off a warning to UEFA ahead of Barcelona clash

In just over a week’s time, Napoli will travel to the Camp Nou to play the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie against Barcelona.

The match should’ve taken place in mid-March, but the lockdown that was put in place because of the coronavirus crisis meant that it wouldn’t be until August 8 before the game is played.

However, it would now appear that the Serie A giants are none too happy about the prospect of having to travel to Catalonia despite it being previously agreed that the remaining second leg ties should see home advantage as normal, given that opponents have already played the first legs at their home stadia.

Recently, a spike in coronavirus cases has seen a lockdown re-introduced in Barcelona, and clearly it’s an evolving and, potentially, dangerous situation.

It’s also one that has seen Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, sending a warning to the governing body, UEFA.

“They’re like those three monkeys,” De Laurentiis said about UEFA on Sky Italia, cited by Forza Italian Football.

“I don’t see, I don’t speak, I don’t listen. I hope nothing happens to us in Barcelona. If it does, all hell will break loose.”

His ire is completely understandable and it may yet help in getting the tie switched again, even if Barca then have something to say themselves.