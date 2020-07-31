Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho would appear to be a wanted man, and given that it looks like he no longer has a career at the Camp Nou, he shouldn’t have too much of a problem in finding a new club.

The Premier League is a division that he knows well, and according to The Athletic, cited by the Daily Express, earlier this month, the Brazilian’s agent was hoping to engineer a move for his client to Arsenal.

Former Tottenham star, Dimitar Berbatov, speaking in his Betfair column, would appear to agree that the Gunners are better placed than his former side in terms of offering Coutinho a new home.

“I have heard the rumours about Philippe Coutinho,” he said.

“And I thought he might be a better player for Arsenal, as Spurs play very direct. The last thing you want as a midfielder is to see the ball go straight from defence to attack and back, so all you get is neck pain!

“You’re never part of the game that way.”

Quite how that opinion will go down with Spurs fans and chairman, Daniel Levy, is anyone’s guess.

However, it’s an honest assessment from a former pro who has never shied away from controversial topics.

Barcelona will surely hold out for the best possible deal for Coutinho, though they’ll need to be wary of the fact that he could just as easily end up marooned at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future if the club want to play hard ball over his transfer fee.