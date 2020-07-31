Real Madrid ace could be close to £18m Premier League move after signing up with super-agent

We usually see youngsters who go out and impress on loan get a chance with their parent club, but that rarely happens with Real Madrid.

There’s just so much competition for places so going out on loan can mean you get forgotten about, and it looks like Sergio Reguilon could be on his way out.

We saw Achraf Hakimi get a permanent exit despite an impressive loan spell with Borussia Dortmund, and it appears that Reguilon could suffer the same fate despite a good season with Sevilla.

READ MORE: Loan deal for Real Madrid ace falls through at the last minute as they refuse to include a purchase option

Zidane loves Marcelo and Ferland Mendy is a capable back up, and some recent reports suggest that Reguilon is on his way.

Firstly, Marca reported that he had changed his agent to Kia Joorabchian, which is something you only do if you’re trying to get a move somewhere.

Just a couple of hours after that Sky Sports reported that Everton were now in pole position to sign him after submitting an £18m bid for the full back.

It’s suggested that he’ll come in as a direct replacement for Leighton Baines, while Real Madrid will also be open to this as they need to sell some players to balance the books.

Unless someone else comes in with a late bid, it looks like he’s now on his way to Everton.