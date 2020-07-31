According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the sale of striker Borja Mayoral to Lazio.

The Italian giants are keen on Mayoral after the ace’s two-year loan spell with La Liga side Levante, with Pedulla reporting that Lazio will pay €15m for the 23-year-old’s signature.

It’s added that Los Blancos will not hold a buy-back clause on the ace, however they will have a first refusal option to match any future offers that are tabled for the centre-forward.

Pedulla adds that former Spain Under-21s talisman Mayoral has agreed a contract worth an initial salary of between €2.5-2.7m, with bonuses potentially taking this to €3m-a-year.

Mayoral has scored 14 goals and registered four assists for Levante over the last two seasons, with the improving ace bagging 10 of these goal contributions this term.

It’s clear that Real Madrid’s effort when it comes to signing and developing young talent is well worth it when it comes to moments like this, where Los Blancos can make serious profit on talents like Mayoral.

Zinedine Zidane’s side haven’t been seriously linked with much – if any – high-profile additions this summer due to the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic, perhaps the proceeds of this sale will go into next summer’s budget.