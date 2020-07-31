‘That’s bullying’ – These Arsenal fans react to ‘cruel’ prank seeing Torreira mocked by own teammates

Some Arsenal fans weren’t too pleased with a couple of their stars after defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira was savagely pranked by his own Gunners teammates.

With Mikel Arteta’s side in the dressing room, hard-man Sead Kolasinac gifted the Uruguayan a baby grow as a way of mocking Torreira’s height – the ace stands at just 5ft 6.

Skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang filmed the prank and shared it to social media, the unfortunate Torreira even posed with the infant wear – but I guess what can you say to a brute like Kolasinac?

It was certainly a well thought of mockery, the baby grow was an official Arsenal one.

Here’s how some Arsenal supporters reacted to the apparent joke:

Lucas Torreira takes it well but this is borderline bullying lmao https://t.co/a7r7UyYJ8h — hilikus (@amigroot_14) July 31, 2020

That’s bullying. Torreira is actually too nice to say anything. — Addy ? ? ? (@thebookshagger) July 30, 2020

Looool this is bullying. Torreira should leave man ? — Santiago-Perez (@Gabz_Amadi) July 30, 2020

That’s cruel ? — Diego ?? (@DiegoParker20) July 30, 2020

Y’all are so wrong for that ??? — Lizeka Rahlogo (@LizekaRahlogo) July 31, 2020

That little Man ?? — T.O.S (@Psalmopet) July 30, 2020

It actually fits him — Mr No One (@AyeMerchant) July 30, 2020

morestories latest]

The joyous moment between Arsenal players – perhaps not so for Torreira – comes on the eve of the Gunners’ FA Cup final clash against London rivals Chelsea.

Torreira has started just 23 of his 39 appearances for the Gunners this season, the tireless South American has dealt with a couple of injury problems and has fell down the midfield pecking order.