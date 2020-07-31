Three-man transfer shortlist touted as Barcelona eye defensive reinforcements

Barcelona are reportedly lining up transfer targets to help shore up their backline with three names linked with a move to the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants were dethroned by rivals Real Madrid in La Liga this season, eventually finishing five points adrift of the champions in what was a bitterly disappointing domestic campaign.

They conceded 38 goals in their 38 league outings, and that was enough to give them the worst defensive record of the top four sides in the standings with Madrid conceding just 25.

In turn, that is evidently an area in which they can improve and must do so if they are to compete at the top level, and it would appear as though the club are aware of that.

According to Mundo Deportivo, three defenders are of interest to Barcelona, with Eric Garcia, Juan Bernat and David Alaba being linked with a potential move to the La Liga side.

It’s noted that all three will see their respective contracts expire in 2021, and so that is another factor behind Barcelona’s interest as they could be able to prise them away for lesser fees if they don’t agree on renewals with their current clubs.

It’s a smart strategy in many ways and given the experience and quality that Bernat and Alaba possess coupled with the potential and ability that Garcia has which Barca know all about given he was with them prior to his switch to Manchester City, it remains to be seen if deals can be done for any of the three in question either this summer or next.

Garcia is singled out as more of a priority for Quique Setien’s side, and particularly with Gerard Pique turning 34 next February coupled with Samuel Umtiti’s injury history which leaves Clement Lenglet as the only other senior centre-half in the current squad, that would arguably be the sensible place to start from a Barcelona perspective.