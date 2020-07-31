Tottenham could green light £45m exit for ace while swap deal touted with Euro giants

Tottenham are reportedly open to approving an exit for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and are in talks with Inter over a possible deal involving the Frenchman.

The 23-year-old only joined Spurs last summer but made 29 appearances this past season as he struggled to entirely convince under Jose Mourinho.

As noted by ESPN, it has been suggested that there have been issues between the pair this year, and so that could pave the way for an exit to materialise.

Given Ndombele became the club’s record signing after his £53.8m move from Lyon last summer, as per BBC Sport, if he is to leave so soon after arriving and following an underwhelming debut campaign in north London, it will surely be a major disappointment for all concerned.

According to the Guardian, talks are already underway with Inter and it’s suggested that Tottenham are even prepared to take a loss on the player as they would accept a £45m offer.

However, doubts are raised over whether or not the Nerazzurri will be willing or able to pay such a hefty fee, and so the idea of a swap deal is touted with Milan Skriniar specifically noted in the report as being of possible interest to Mourinho as is Ivan Perisic.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Inter are willing to part company with either of those two players, but it could certainly help in negotiations to ultimately reach an agreement.

Skriniar would arguably be the more sensible option for Spurs given the quality and solidity that he has shown at the back for Inter in recent seasons, while they have a void to fill in that department now given Jan Vertonghen’s exit. Perisic would add quality and depth in attack, but perhaps that isn’t as important for Mourinho.

Spurs conceded 47 goals in their 38 league games this season, giving them the third worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

With that in mind, it could come down to whether or not Inter are open to including him in their offer, and that could increase the chances of Ndombele heading to Italy after just one year in England.