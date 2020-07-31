Frank Lampard goes into a crucial FA Cup final against Arsenal sweating on the fitness of two key players and with the knowledge that one other has been ruled out.

Although it could be said that the Blues have already over-performed in Lampard’s first season by finishing in the Champions League places, the carrot of a winner’s medal in a competition the west Londoners have dominated in this millennium can’t be passed up.

To that end, Chelsea really need all of their first-choice players available, fit and ready but according to talkSPORT, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is out after suffering a knock, whilst it would appear to be touch and go whether both N’Golo Kante and Willian will play any part.

“Kante and Willian are in the squad and we will see if they are fit enough to be involved. Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up a small problem,” Lampard noted in his pre-match press conference and cited by talkSPORT.

Against a determined and well-drilled Arsenal, the Blues will surely have their work cut out, but both teams on their day are capable of playing entertaining and free-flowing football.

If Lampard loses all three players to injury, then you’d have to say that the Gunners will have the upper hand before a ball has even been kicked.