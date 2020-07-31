Video: ‘Give him what he wants’ – Sky Sports pundit has simple message for Arsenal over key issue

Sky Sports pundit and former Arsenal ace Charlie Nicholas has urged his old club to give Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang what he wants to secure a new deal for their talisman.

The 31-year-old will see his current contract expire in 2021, and with the Gunners knowing all too well the pitfalls of players entering the final 12 months of their deals, it’s a scenario which they will surely prefer to avoid.

With the FA Cup final still to come, Aubameyang has had another brilliant season with 27 goals in 43 games as he has cemented his place as Arsenal’s talisman.

In turn, the last thing that Mikel Arteta will want is to see him leave, and so it’s arguably imperative to their future chances of success that they agree terms on a long-term deal.

As seen in the video below, Nicholas has reiterated that Arsenal should just give Aubameyang ‘what he wants’ to sign a new deal, not only in terms of keeping their most important player at the football club but also it strengthens their position if they have to sell.

Time will tell if the two parties can agree terms, but firstly they’ll be focused on winning silverware to end the current campaign on a high note.