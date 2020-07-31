Despite coming under consistent pressure for a series of poor performances, Chelsea goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, has found an ally in the man who appears to have replaced him.

Frank Lampard gave Willy Caballero the nod for the must win game against Wolves in the Blues’ final match of the 2019/20 Premier League season, and it would be a surprise if he were dropped for the FA Cup final on Saturday against Arsenal.

However, the elder of the two custodians believes that Kepa still has what it takes to be a success at Stamford Bridge.

“Of course I hope he stays,” Caballero was quoted as saying by the Daily Express.

“I have known him for two years. Last season was very good for him. This season there were some other things happening, but last year was fantastic. He is still the no1 goalkeeper for Spain, and is a great goalkeeper.

“We have a great relationship – first of all because we speak the same language. We work together well in training. It was the second time that Frank left him out, but in terms of our relationship he has been very good.

“He has been behind me, helped me with everything in the games that I have played.

“Thats all I can say about Kepa. He has shown me and all of us a great face, even in the worst moments for him. That is so professional from him.

“The way that he worked during those weeks and in the last week, he was excellent.”

Whether his words will fall on deaf ears as far as Lampard is concerned will only be seen over the course of the summer.

Should the former midfielder decide not to recruit another keeper, it will clearly put the ball in the young Spaniard’s court as to whether he can improve sufficiently to win his place back from Caballero.

It would seem from Caballero’s words that Kepa is trying to do just that, but it could be too little, too late.