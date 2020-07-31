Arsenal take on Chelsea on Saturday in what’s expected to be an exciting FA Cup final between two attack-minded sides managed by former players in their first seasons at the helm of their respective clubs.

Frank Lampard has done remarkably well in 2019/20 given that Chelsea were under the auspices of a transfer ban when he arrived and he’s had to make do and mend for the most part.

Mikel Arteta finally appears to have turned the corner with Arsenal, and their win over Manchester City in the semi-final showed just what the Spaniard is capable of in terms of tactical nous and getting the best from his players.

The match-winner on that occasion was two-goal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but there are still doubts over whether the Gabonese will stay with the Gunners long-term.

Arteta believes that if the north Londoners can lift the trophy against their cross-city rivals, that could be an advantage when it comes to persuading Aubameyang that his future remains with Arsenal.

“I don’t have that feeling,” Arteta said, cited by BBC Sport, when asked if he thought the cup final would be his striker’s last appearance for the club.

“Winning the trophy helps you believe. If you wear the armband and lift that cup, that will help.

“I wouldn’t like to link these two factors [keeping Aubameyang and European football], but financially it would be helpful. We’ve got an opportunity to do both.

“It’s a package. You need a lot of ingredients on the table to persuade a player. At the moment he is with us and I think he should be proud of where he is.

“It generates trust when you win titles. It generates moments when together you go through some good emotions.

“When you are in a process of [development] that makes it even more important. We have a great opportunity tomorrow – let’s go for it.”

Gunners supporters will surely be hoping that Arteta’s hunch is right.