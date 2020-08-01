Arsenal ace sounded out possible Chelsea move in January but key issue led to switch collapsing

A report has claimed that Arsenal talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tried to push for a move to Chelsea in January as contact was made on his behalf over a switch to Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Gunners again this season, scoring 27 goals and providing three assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

With his current contract set to expire in 2021 though, there are doubts over his long-term future at the Emirates as Arsenal will be desperate to avoid seeing him enter the final 12 months of his deal.

Time will tell whether or not a new agreement is reached to extend his stay, but according to the Daily Mail, the situation could have taken a dramatic turn in January as it’s claimed that Aubameyang was plotting a switch to rivals Chelsea and that contact was made on his behalf over a possible move.

However, it failed to materialise as his wage demands led to any talk of a deal collapsing, and now he’ll lead his side out against Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

It’s difficult to imagine that the Gabon international would have been so proactive in trying to join Arsenal’s rivals, and so it remains to be seen if it’s something that comes up again this summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

If accurate, it certainly won’t reflect well on him when it comes to his reputation with the supporters, but then again, it arguably seems quite convenient that the report has been published the night before one of the biggest games of the season for Arsenal and they just so happen to be playing the club in question, Chelsea.

Time will tell what happens with regards to Aubameyang’s future, but for now, he has one priority and that’s firing Arsenal to a trophy to end the current campaign.