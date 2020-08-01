Once the FA Cup final is done and dusted, Mikel Arteta can turn his attentions to transfer incomings and outgoings.

With only six weeks separating the 2019/20 end of season showpiece and the start of the 2020/21 campaign, time is clearly of the essence for every club.

Arteta knows the tough task that he has ahead of him in trying to mould his Arsenal side into one that can become genuine challengers again for Champions League places initially and the Premier League title in the longer term.

Often thought of as having a soft underbelly, particularly in central midfield, it’s imperative that the Gunners toughen up, and to that end Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure is being targeted, according to The Sun.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Aubameyang skins Rudiger with fine skill before effortless lob to hand Arsenal lead vs Chelsea in FA Cup final Video: Chelsea’s Pulisic in tears after heartbreaking hamstring tear in FA Cup final Some Arsenal fans call for Arteta to make one major sub in FA Cup final vs Chelsea

The outlet also note that Everton will rival the north Londoners for the 27-year-old, after already apparently having two offers turned down by the Hornets.

Both may actually end up missing out as The Sun cite reports suggesting that the player would prefer a move to Paris Saint-Germain.