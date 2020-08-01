Alexandre Lacazette has revealed he hasn’t spoken with Arsenal about his future, but his isn’t linked to what happens with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the Gunners.

It’s been a disappointing campaign for the club as aside from switching manager midway through the season with Mikel Arteta replacing Unai Emery, they finished down in eighth place in the Premier League table and fell short in the Europa League.

They’ll hope to finish on a positive note with a win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final this weekend, but there is no doubt that Arteta has plenty of work to do to ensure that the Gunners are competitive moving forward.

It’s been a struggle for Lacazette this season, as the 29-year-old has managed 12 goals and seven assists in 38 games across all competitions, and he will no doubt have expected more from himself.

However, while Arteta will perhaps hope to stamp his mark on the squad this summer which could mean exits to raise funds and create space in the squad, the French international has insisted that he hasn’t had that conversation yet over his own future at the Emirates.

“We didn’t talk about this [his future]. Me, I’m just playing my games and finishing the season to see how it’s going to be but we didn’t talk about anything,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN.

“I’m happy with my career because I played for Lyon, my club since I was a child. I played for Arsenal, my dream club in the UK. I’m still happy about my career but obviously I would love to win more trophies and this one can make me happier in my Arsenal journey.

“We know that Auba has a lot of discussion with the club but I can’t put my future in someone else. Everybody does their own thing. Me I used to talk with him a lot at the beginning when we came back from lockdown. But since we really don’t really talk. I just know he will say something to me before you in the press will know but that is it.”

Aubameyang will see his current contract expire in 2021, and so if he opts not to sign a new deal this summer, Arsenal will surely be forced to consider a sale to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

Given his influence and impact on the team, the north London giants will undoubtedly be desperate to convince him to agree to new terms, but time will tell if it will be Lacazette who is still lining up alongside him when the next campaign gets underway.