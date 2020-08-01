Arsenal want £8m to green light exit for talented starlet yet to make first-team appearance

Arsenal are reportedly demanding at least £8m for talented youngster Folarin Balogun amid interest from promotion-chasing Brentford.

The 19-year-old scored 10 goals in 15 Premier League 2 games for the U23s side this past season, but he has yet to make his breakthrough at senior level for the Gunners.

Further, his current contract is set to expire next summer, and so it remains to be seen if his long-term future is in north London with Arsenal and whether or not Mikel Arteta is ready to give him an opportunity to impress in his side.

According to Sky Sports, the starlet has already attracted interest from Brentford who will be hoping to be a Premier League side next season as they prepare for the Championship playoff final, while it’s noted that Balogun has refused to sign a new contract and is being tipped to leave in 2021.

However, if Brentford, or any other interested party, want to sign him as soon as possible, they’ll have to dig deep into their pockets as it’s added that Arsenal are demanding £8m to green light an exit for the young striker.

Given his lack of experience and playing time at the top level, that asking price is surely going to be enough to put all sides off, and so it remains to be seen if Balogun simply runs his deal down and leaves on a free next year or potentially makes a big enough impression to warrant getting a chance for the first-team.

Either way, it would seem as though Brentford will be keeping tabs on his situation and will perhaps wait until next year to try to sign him, assuming he doesn’t sign a new deal in the meantime.