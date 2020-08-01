Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed a deserved 2020 FA Cup final win against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

The Gabonese slotted a first-half penalty home before showing all of his class in the second half by lifting the ball over Willy Caballero with an exquisite finish.

It was an important victory for a number of reasons, not least that it ensured the Gunners will have European football to play in the 2020/21 campaign.

Arsenal will go straight into next season’s Europa League, but that means that North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, are impacted in a huge way.

Jose Mourinho’s men will now have to win in the qualifying rounds in order to get into the competition proper according to a tweet from Evening Standard journalist, Simon Collings.

Bonus for Arsenal too is by winning FA Cup they go straight into group stages of Europa League. Tottenham must now face the qualifying rounds. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) August 1, 2020

If winning the cup under Mikel Arteta wasn’t good enough already for Arsenal’s long-suffering supporters, the fact that Spurs might not now even make it into the Europa League will surely give them another reason to celebrate.