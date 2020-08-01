Arteta urges Arsenal hierarchy to ‘value’ Aubameyang after FA Cup final heroics amid contract uncertainty

Arsenal legend and current boss Mikel Arteta has lifted his first piece of silverware as a manager after just eight months earlier today when his side rose to see off bitter rivals Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal’s afternoon got off to the worst possible start when Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic put away home the game’s opener after just five minutes.

However, Arteta’s men managed to drag themselves back into the tie thanks to an impressive all-round display from Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Just 20 minutes after Chelsea’s opener, Aubameyang cooly drew the Gunners level from the spot and completed his brace after a delightful chip in the second-half to give his side a 2-1 lead which is how the game eventually ended.

The trophy lift after the game saw the game’s main man drop the illustrious trophy which Arteta comically drew attention to in his post-match interview.

Speaking after the game, as quoted by Football London (live blog), the Spaniard said:

“It can happen. He needs more experience with trophies. We can get him used to that.”

When questioned on the current contract stand-off Arsenal face with Aubameyang, Arteta said:

“We have to value him.”

The Gunners boss also went onto address speculation that his side can mount a serious title challenge next season by saying:

“I knew the challenges I was facing the day I came here. The history and legacy of this football club is incredible.

“I am very proud of how we have changed a lot of things.”

There’s no doubt that Aubameyang has been the Gunners’ best player ever since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, he proved it at Wembley today.