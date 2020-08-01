After scoring the two goals that won the FA Cup for Arsenal against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will have endeared himself further to the Gunners faithful.

His brace in the semi-final against Manchester City had seen the north Londoners into the end of season showpiece against all the odds, and once Chelsea had taken an early lead in the final, Mikel Arteta needed his talisman to pull out all the stops again.

A first half penalty and coolly-taken second-half finish ensured the trophy would be heading back to the red and white half of North London for a 14th time, however, Arsenal’s supporters don’t appear to be convinced that their match winner is staying at the club.

In the aftermath of the match he was interviewed about his performance as well as one final question about his future.

That he chose to say absolutely nothing at all about it has convinced some fans that he will be leaving in the summer window, which is already open for business.

Aubameyang is leaving, but what a way to go, thank you ? — Sam Goodman (@SamGoodman990) August 1, 2020

Judging by that interview, I think Aubameyang is leaving. #arsenal — Sam (@sambo2690) August 1, 2020

Aubameyang is defo leaving btw — Lip Gallagher (@emanfez) August 1, 2020

Aubameyang is 100% leaving after that interview… — Luke (@LukePingu) August 1, 2020