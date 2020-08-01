Chelsea close in on Kai Havertz signing as they agree a fee structure to spread the costs

The Kai Havertz to Chelsea story has been going around for weeks now, but it was always hard to tell if a deal was close.

Everybody knows that Chelsea want the German wonderkid while he also wants a move to Stamford Bridge, the sticking point was finding a way to pay the fee.

An exclusive report from Teamtalk has suggested that a deal could be close, as Chelsea have agreed a fee structure with Leverkusen that spreads the payments out over five years.

They do point out that Chelsea will still need to pay a significant portion of that fee up front, but it sounds like both sides are happy with this as the report states they are just working on the finer details of the deal now.

It’s possible that Chelsea fans might need to wait a while for this to be officially confirmed, as Leverkusen don’t want anything to happen until their Europa League campaign is over.

Of course there’s still time for things to fall through, but the report talks about all sides being happy with this and accepting that a deal will probably happen, so it’s starting to look inevitable.

Havertz was the standout player when the Bundesliga restarted earlier this year and he quickly became one of the most highly regarded youngsters in world football.

There’s no doubt that signing him will be a huge coup for Chelsea, but he’s unlikely to fix those well documented defensive issues.