Chelsea have been given a huge transfer boost in their pursuit for German wonderkid Kai Havertz after Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz admitted that he knows what the wonderkid wants.

Frank Lampard is currently leading his Blues in an FA Cup final against domestic rivals Arsenal in the hope he can lift his first piece of silverware as Chelsea boss.

It is perhaps this potential to lift silverware which could tempt Havertz to make the switch from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea.

Havertz, 21, has endured a highly impressive campaign in the Bundesliga after bagging 18 domestic goal contributions in 29 starts.

However, the latest developments in the Havertz saga have seen Bayer Leverkusen gaffer Peter Bosz confirm that he’s aware of the versatile attacker’s plans for the future.

Speaking to DPA International as quoted by Goal, Bosz said:

“I talk to Kai a lot and try to feel what all this does to him. For example, these daily rumours about transfers.”

“I keep finding that Kai is handling all of this very well. I don’t think he will stop playing at 29 [like Andre Schurrle].”

“Yes, I know what he wants to do, but of course I’m not going to give it away, it’s up to him.”

“Perhaps the crucial call will come today, maybe next week, maybe not at all.”

In light of Bosz’s comments, leading journalist Fabrizio Romero followed up by saying “Havertz is pushing to join Chelsea. Every day. It is up to the clubs.”

According to journalist Raphael Honigstein on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk Podcast, Bayer Leverkusen are sticking firm to their eye-watering £90m valuation of the youngster.

Chelsea have already secured the signing of Havertz’s international teammate Timo Werner this summer, signing the Leverkusen man would give them two of German football’s top talents.