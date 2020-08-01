Real Madrid starlet Reinier Jesus has been urged to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan by international teammate Paulinho on social media, according to Fox Sports Brazil.

Reinier posted a picture on Instagram marking a year since he made his first-team debut for boyhood club Flamengo, Paulinho commented below the post ‘vem’ which means ‘come’ in Portuguese.

The pair are teammates at Under-23s level for Brazil. Reinier’s impressive breakthrough at Flamengo ultimately attracted Real Madrid, who signed the ace for £26m in January, as per BBC Sport.

Goal reported recently that Los Blancos are in talks to send the ace to Leverkusen, who may be recruiting the 18-year-old as a potential replacement for superstar Kai Havertz.

PARTIU LEVERKUSEN? Reinier vem sendo especulado para ser emprestado ao Bayer, e o brasileiro Paulinho deixou recado no Instagram: "Vem". RT quem quer ver essa dupla jogando junta! pic.twitter.com/4SdqnIH5Jm — FOX Sports Brasil (de ?) (@FoxSportsBrasil) July 31, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Four Manchester United talents that are set to be loaned out next season Two major issues could scupper touted swap deal involving exit for £45m Tottenham ace Inter consider double swoop to strengthen key area of Antonio Conte’s squad

Reinier’s dealt with some injury troubles which have limited his time with Castilla, nonetheless the talent managed two goals and an assist in three outings for Madrid’s B team this season.

Mundo Deportivo report that the 18-year-old has been training with Los Blancos’ first-team as of late.

The fact that Paulinho is at Leverkusen would certainly help Reinier settle at the Bundesliga outfit, the 20-year-old has been with the side since the summer of 2018 after joining from Vasco da Gama.

Paulinho is a left-winger so the duo would be close on and off the pitch, the prospect of the duo playing at club level will undoubtedly appeal to Brazil’s FA ahead of the Olympics tournament next summer.

Reinier is a talented central attacking midfielder that will find minutes hard to come by in Madrid’s first-team next season, a loan may be the best thing for his development.