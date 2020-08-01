Confirmed: Ciro Immobile seals Serie A and European Golden Boot with Cristiano Ronaldo out

The Serie A draws to a close this evening in a tense final day conclusion which will see three teams fight it out for second place after Juventus were crowned champions last month.

Tonight’s matches see the impressive Atalanta take on Antonio Conte’s Nerazzurri, fourth place Lazio take on Napoli and newly crowned Juventus host Roma.

The shock of the evening came as the Juventus squad was released which saw superstar Cristiano Ronaldo left out.

Ronaldo’s exclusion from his side’s final game paves the way for Lazio front man Ciro Immobile to win the Serie A top goalscorer award for the third time in his career.

Immobile has endured a highly impressive campaign having scored a monumental 38 goals in just 43 appearances in all competitions, from Immobile’s 38 goals, 15 were penalties.

Immobile’s season stats are staggering especially when compared with rival Ronaldo who has netted 35 times in 45 appearances in all competitions, of which 13 were from the penalty spot.

Immobile’s goalscoring tally will also see him win the European Golden Shoe award for the time in his career. A truly magnificent accomplishment by a real underdog.

Note: Immobile has taken that tally to 39 now after bagging in Lazio’s final game of the season – and this wasn’t a penalty, a potent message from the talisman.