‘Do not throw it away’ – These Arsenal fans react to lineup for FA Cup final vs Chelsea

Mikel Arteta has made just one change to the Arsenal side that were victorious on the final day of the Premier League season against Watford ahead of today’s mammoth FA Cup final clash against Chelsea.

Hector Bellerin comes in for Joe Willock, it’s unclear as of yet whether the Gunners will be going with a traditional four at the back with Bellerin and Kieran Tierney on the flanks – or a three centre-backs and two wing-backs system which would see Tierney move infield and Ainsley Maitland-Niles on the left.

Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos are in central midfield, with Arteta naming the high-profile attacking trio of Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Realistically with the group of players the Gunners can be deployed in the 3-4-3 formation they’ve had success with recently or a 4-3-3 system.

Take a look at the north London outfit’s lineup below:

Arsenal’s bench is pretty much ordinary, but promising academy talent Matt Smith is amongst the subs and it will be interesting to see if Arteta calls on the midfielder in such a crucial game.

The stakes are high for both sides, after guiding the Blues to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League club legend Lampard will be hoping to get his hands on his first piece of silverware as boss.

On the other hand, with Arsenal failing to qualify for European competition with their lacklustre league performances, the Gunners can clinch a spot in the Europa League with a triumph at Wembley.

