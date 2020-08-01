‘Do not throw it away’ – These Arsenal fans react to lineup for FA Cup final vs Chelsea

Mikel Arteta has made just one change to the Arsenal side that were victorious on the final day of the Premier League season against Watford ahead of today’s mammoth FA Cup final clash against Chelsea.

Hector Bellerin comes in for Joe Willock, it’s unclear as of yet whether the Gunners will be going with a traditional four at the back with Bellerin and Kieran Tierney on the flanks – or a three centre-backs and two wing-backs system which would see Tierney move infield and Ainsley Maitland-Niles on the left.

Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos are in central midfield, with Arteta naming the high-profile attacking trio of Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Realistically with the group of players the Gunners can be deployed in the 3-4-3 formation they’ve had success with recently or a 4-3-3 system.

Take a look at the north London outfit’s lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

Bring the 14th to the trophy cabinet. COYG — Wel Beast (@WelBeast) August 1, 2020

-No blatant defensive errors

-No conceding from set plays

-No giving away penalties

-No red cards, important to play 11 v 11 DO NOT THROW IT AWAY. WE CAN DO THIS. — Uche PH® (@willieuch) August 1, 2020

That line up is good but I would have put Saka on for Pepe. This is a big game for us and I dont think Pepe shows up in the big games. I hope he proves me wrong! — Lil_Missy (@Lil_M_2020) August 1, 2020

the strongest XI we have right now imo. Let’s do it, bring back our trophy again ? — ?? (@MeorFikri) August 1, 2020

Where is Saka? — ? (@BukayoDied) August 1, 2020

No saka tho 🙁 — Bundy & Sincere (@Bolu_Adesina) August 1, 2020

Almost perfect except I would’ve had AMN on the right in place of Héctor & Saka on the left. But we can bring him on for fresh legs in the 2nd half. — Alex Gam (@AlexGam2013) August 1, 2020

Arsenal’s bench is pretty much ordinary, but promising academy talent Matt Smith is amongst the subs and it will be interesting to see if Arteta calls on the midfielder in such a crucial game.

The stakes are high for both sides, after guiding the Blues to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League club legend Lampard will be hoping to get his hands on his first piece of silverware as boss.

On the other hand, with Arsenal failing to qualify for European competition with their lacklustre league performances, the Gunners can clinch a spot in the Europa League with a triumph at Wembley.